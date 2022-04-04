Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.85

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 8183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

SGHC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

About Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.