Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.72. 47,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,605. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

