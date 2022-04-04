Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Switch worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth about $19,364,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Switch by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 5.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 508,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $31.55 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.