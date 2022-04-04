SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 46.17% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50. SWK has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at $412,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

