SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0272 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $20,984.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,293,809 coins and its circulating supply is 123,660,579 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

