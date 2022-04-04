Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

