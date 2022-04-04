Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and sold 9,990 shares valued at $151,909. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

