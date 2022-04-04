Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.
NASDAQ TCMD opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
