Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCMD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

