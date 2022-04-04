Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $139.01 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. 318,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461,394. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

