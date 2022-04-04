Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.63

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3045198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
