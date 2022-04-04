Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. Targa Resources has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 97.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 105.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

