Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 100,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.98. 195,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,283. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$853.14 million and a PE ratio of 22.95.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

