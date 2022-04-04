Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TKO traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,462. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$847.41 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,507,634.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $840,200.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

