Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

