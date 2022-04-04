TD Securities Downgrades Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.40.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$19.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.39. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$155.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

