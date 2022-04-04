TD Securities Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.19.

TSE ENB opened at C$58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$117.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.20. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

