Teekay (NYSE:TK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 35.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.65%.
About Teekay (Get Rating)
Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
