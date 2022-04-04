Teekay (NYSE:TK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 35.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

