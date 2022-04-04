Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) PT Lowered to SEK 150 at Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from SEK 155 to SEK 150 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TLTZY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. SEB Equities downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.15.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

