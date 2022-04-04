Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of TEO stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Telecom Argentina (Get Rating)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
