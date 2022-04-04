Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of TEO stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.