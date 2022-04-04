Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Italia (TIIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.