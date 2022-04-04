Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $40.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €40.00 ($43.96) to €37.50 ($41.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.