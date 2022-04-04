Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “
Shares of TPST stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
