Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Shares of TPST stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

