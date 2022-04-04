Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

