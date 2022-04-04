Terra Virtua Kolect Market Cap Reaches $106.90 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $106.90 million and approximately $32.92 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00109105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 712,460,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

