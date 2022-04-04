Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $49.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,134.29. 693,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,946,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 231.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $900.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $958.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

