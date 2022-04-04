TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TESS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,922. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

