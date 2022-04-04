Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.58.
TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average of $185.02. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.
About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.
