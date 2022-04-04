The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $88.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. 4,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,930. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,678,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 273,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

