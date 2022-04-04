The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will post sales of $700.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $696.30 million and the highest is $703.50 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $627.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $867,955. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after acquiring an additional 397,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $89.98. 833,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $97.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

