The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ENSG opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $867,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
