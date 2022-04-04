The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $867,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

