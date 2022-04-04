The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €80.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.57 ($72.06).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €45.66 ($50.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.24. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.