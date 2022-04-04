The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IVZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.68.

Invesco stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

