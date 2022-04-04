The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target to $15.00

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.