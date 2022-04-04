The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target to $15.00

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.09.
Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.