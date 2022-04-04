The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,216. The company has a market cap of $744.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

