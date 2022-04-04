The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

