The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

PG traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $369.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

