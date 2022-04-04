The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.32.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

