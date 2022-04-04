The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $79.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

TJX stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,411,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

