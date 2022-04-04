The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

