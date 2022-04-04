The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NCTY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 402,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,273. The9 has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75.

Get The9 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCTY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.