Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 738,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,164. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $721.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

