Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $645.31.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $592.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.