Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

