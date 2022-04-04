ThreeFold Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $11,725.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00249239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.58 or 0.07516691 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

