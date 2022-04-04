Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.
Shares of TITN opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 625.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
