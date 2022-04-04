Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TITN opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 625.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

