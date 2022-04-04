Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,005. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

