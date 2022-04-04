Tokenomy (TEN) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

Tokenomy (TEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $18,567.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00108519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

