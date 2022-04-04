Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

