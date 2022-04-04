Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

