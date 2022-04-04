Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.30.

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 154,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.17. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

